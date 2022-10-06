PACC adoptions come with $50 store credit this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Animal Care shelter is giving a $50 dollar credit to use at its on-campus Central Pet store to anyone adopting a dog weighing 40 pounds or more.
This credit can be used to purchase collars, leashes, harnesses, toys, food, bowls and more.
This promotion is available from Oct. 6 to Oct 9. Additionally, all pets, including puppies and kittens, will be free to adopt through Oct. 9. This store credit is thanks to a generous donation from the Click Family Foundation.
According to PACC, an average of 39 dogs have come into the shelter as strays and owner surrenders every day in recent weeks. They say that for the last 16 months more dogs have been entering the shelter than leaving.
"Shelter staff members are hoping that this promotion will bring in adopters into the shelter and get several dogs adopted," said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services.
PACC is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. PACC is located on 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.
For more information, visit Pima Animal Care Center - Pima County.