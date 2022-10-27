Oct. 27 marks National Black Cat Day

(CNN) — Thursday is not a day to be superstitious, that's because it's "National Black Cat Day!"
Oct. 27 shines a spotlight on the dark-colored pets.
People celebrate the day by posting pictures of their black cats on social media.
National Black Cat day was founded by Cats Protection, a British animal charity.
Black cats have long-been associated with bad luck and animal officials say adoption rates for them are lower than other-colored cats.
They hope this recognition will help convince more people to give these sleek creatures a new home.