 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 27 marks National Black Cat Day

  • 0
black cat
Pexels

(CNN) — Thursday is not a day to be superstitious, that's because it's "National Black Cat Day!"

Oct. 27 shines a spotlight on the dark-colored pets.

People celebrate the day by posting pictures of their black cats on social media.

National Black Cat day was founded by Cats Protection, a British animal charity.

Black cats have long-been associated with bad luck and animal officials say adoption rates for them are lower than other-colored cats.

They hope this recognition will help convince more people to give these sleek creatures a new home.

Tags

Recommended for you