Livestock left for dead in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two organizations are stepping up to help abandoned and abused animals in southern Arizona.
New owners are taking on livestock animals they cannot afford. They also don't know that the animals require more help than they are financially prepared to take on then after they abandon animals and leave them for dead.
Desert Spring Equestrian Center has many animals living healthy lives. They have horses, goats, donkeys, and more.
The owner of Desert Springs Equestrian center, Lorilie Peters, has spent more than $200,000 of her own money rescuing more than 271 horses.
She said, "There was a slaughter truck headed to Mexico, 55 feet long, and we paid $27,500 to get it turned around."
Recently Heart of Tucson and Desert Springs Equestrian Center rescued Hope, who was abandoned and left to die by her owner. She was tied to a tree on the south side of Tucson near Camino De Oeste, just south of Valencia. Hope was there for more than two days without food or water.
President Hearts of Tucson Cindy Butierez said, "People are neglecting their animals because they do not have enough money. A lot of large livestock hay prices, supplements, and even just animal care have gone up. So, we are seeing a lot more of these neglect cases."
Oftentimes when people see abandoned animals, they do not know who to call, so they call law enforcement.
Lieutenant Brunekant with the Marana Police Department has an idea of where people can send livestock animals that need to get rescued.
He said, "There are resources such as this facility that will take in the animals and care for them. They will feed them, water them, take care of whatever issues they may have but again, there are resources out here, so they are not neglected."
Now thanks to rescuers, Hope is making a full recovery. She has gained more than 25 pounds since being rescued.
Desert Springs Equestrian Center and Heart of Tucson need your help to keep livestock animals alive and healthy.
They need volunteers and donations. Click the link below to donate and save the lives of animals that have been abused.
For more information, visit HEART of Tucson - Home.