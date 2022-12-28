Humane Society asks for community’s help as dog kennels are at capacity

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local animal shelter is asking for the community’s help Wednesday.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona says its dog kennels are at capacity.
“HSSA has consistently responded to the cries for help from other shelters across Southern Arizona by transferring their dogs into our shelter to find them forever homes. In the past week, after the decision by the county shelter to suspend non-emergency intake of dogs from the public, we have experienced a large increase in strays and owner-surrendered pets that has pushed us to capacity,” said Steve Farley, HSSA CEO, in a news release.
Adoption fees for many animals are being waived, the shelter says.
"In this stressful time for our shelter pets I have great faith that our community will step up again to help us continue to save lives,” said Farley.
For those who want to help but can’t make a long-term commitment, fostering is also an option.
Here’s more information on how to adopt, foster and donate.
