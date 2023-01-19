HSSA seeking fosters, adopters, and volunteers after large intake

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Humane Society of Southern Arizona and two other local shelters are caring for dozens of dogs Thursday night after rescuing them from a home in Central Tucson, Wednesday.
Humane Society shelter manager, Lindsey Dittmer, tells News 4 Tucson the owners were overwhelmed and could not continue to take care of the pets.
HSSA, along with the Lost and Stray Response Squad, and Pathway for Paws responded to the call to save the pets from the overcrowded home.
"It is hard to see animals and humans in situations like this one," Dittmer said. "This one was a very interesting situation for us because the humans have done the right thing in contacting us and doing everything that they can to care for these dogs. We're grateful they reached out for help because in many situations that's not the case."
Dittmer also added that many of the dogs they rescued are in great condition.
This overcrowding case also adds to overcrowding at HSSA.
"We are seeing such an increase in stray animals coming through owner surrenders, medical needs and situations like this one where pet owners become overwhelmed, so we desperately need fosters, adopters, volunteers," she also added.
The shelter will now spay and neuter the dozen dogs in its care. HSSA hopes to have the dogs ready for adoption this weekend or early next week.
To donate to HSSA, click here.
To foster at HSSA, visit this link.