HSSA seeking fosters, adopters, and volunteers after large intake

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and
Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night
through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch,
from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26
to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and
Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night
through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch,
from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26
to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

HSSA seeking fosters, adopters, and volunteers after large intake

  • Updated
  • 0
HSSA

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Humane Society of Southern Arizona and two other local shelters are caring for dozens of dogs Thursday night after rescuing them from a home in Central Tucson, Wednesday.

Humane Society shelter manager, Lindsey Dittmer, tells News 4 Tucson the owners were overwhelmed and could not continue to take care of the pets.

HSSA, along with the Lost and Stray Response Squad, and Pathway for Paws responded to the call to save the pets from the overcrowded home.

"It is hard to see animals and humans in situations like this one," Dittmer said. "This one was a very interesting situation for us because the humans have done the right thing in contacting us and doing everything that they can to care for these dogs. We're grateful they reached out for help because in many situations that's not the case."

Dittmer also added that many of the dogs they rescued are in great condition.

This overcrowding case also adds to overcrowding at HSSA.

"We are seeing such an increase in stray animals coming through owner surrenders, medical needs and situations like this one where pet owners become overwhelmed, so we desperately need fosters, adopters, volunteers," she also added.

The shelter will now spay and neuter the dozen dogs in its care. HSSA hopes to have the dogs ready for adoption this weekend or early next week.

To donate to HSSA, click here

To foster at HSSA, visit this link.

Tags

Recommended for you