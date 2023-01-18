 Skip to main content
HSSA collaborates with two local rescue groups to rescue more than 50 dogs from a Tucson home

HSSA

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Humane Society of Arizona rescued more than 50 dogs at a home on Tucson's eastside.

HSSA responded to a call for help from the Lost and Stray Response Squad to save pet from overcrowded conditions in a home on Tucson's eastside.

Caretakers had reached out and said they were "overwhelmed" and couldn't continue to take care of the pets.

Upon arrival, HSSA, Lost and Stray Response Squad, and Pathways for Paws found an overcrowded home containing 50 plus dgs.

12 dogs are currently going through HSSA's intake process. They appear to be in good health and well-socialized. 

Interviews are available Thursday. Please call or text 520-906-9484 to set up an interview at HSSA.

"The owner did the right thing by reaching out for assistance. That's what we're here for, especially while Pima Animal Care Center is closed to the public," said Steve Farley, HSSA's CEO. "We step up to serve our community’s pets whenever and wherever we see the need. That need is great today."

HSSA is calling for the support of the community: financial, donats, adopters, and fosters.

To donate, click here

To foster, visit this link.

