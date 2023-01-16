Dallas Zoo monkey enclosure fencing cut on same day as tampering that allowed leopard to escape, police say

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM MST THIS MORNING... ...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 648 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in Sabino Creek in Sabino Canyon. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen with additional rainfall expected this morning. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash, Bird Canyon and Esperero Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&