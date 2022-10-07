Cleo, caracal at Phoenix Zoo, euthanized due to untreatable medical conditions

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Phoenix Zoo is mourning the loss of its 17-year-old caracal, Cleo.
Cleo was euthanized due to an untreatable medical condition, according to the zoo.
Senior keeper, Heather V. reminisces on Cleo's vibrant personality saying, "Cleo was widely known for her sassy attitude, commanding the extensive vocabulary of hisses in her arsenal conviction."
"Once she gets to trust you, she would instead greet you with a chattering of sweet, soft-spoken meows each morning that would melt anyone's heart," said Heather V.
The Phoenix Zoo says Cleo was an unmistakable presence on the Nina Mason Pulliam Children's Trail and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego celebrated her with a city proclamation in 2019.