AZGFD: Leave baby wildlife alone unless obviously injured

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking residents to leave baby wildlife alone after good Samaritans recently placed a young javelina and bobcat in the department's care.
According to AZGFD, its regional office recently have seen an increased volume of calls in regards to so-called "abandoned" baby wildlife. In two occurrences, the department said a "young javelina and bobcat were unintentionally from their mothers" after passersby thought the animals were abandoned.
Leave Baby Wildlife Alone: Calls about “abandoned” young critters are up. DO NOT ATTEMPT RESCUE. Call us at 623-236-7201 or @TucsonWildlife instead. Mom is probably nearby feeding. Good Samaritans risk injury and doom youngsters to life in captivity or worse; illegal to possess. pic.twitter.com/94trpXy5Oe— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) May 6, 2022
As it is springtime, the department said several young wildlife, such as deer fawns and baby tortoises, may be spotted alone and may appear to be orphaned. However, AZGFD said baby mammals, particular, "may be left alone by their mother for long periods of time while she forages for food."
The department says if a baby is separated from its mother, it may result in euthanization if a zoo or shelter does not take it in.
"In the majority of cases, it is best to leave all baby wildlife alone. People’s desire to help seemingly abandoned animals can have unintended negative consequences," said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. "Although it seems humane to ’help’ or ’rescue’ baby animals perceived to be in need, wildlife reared in captivity by humans -- without the benefit of learning from their parents -- have a greatly reduced chance of survival if they are released back into the wild.”
AZGFD said people who take captive and hold young wildlife, or take illegal possession of wildlife could spend four months in jail and be fined $750.
People who encounter a baby mammal who is immobile and is in immediate risk of injury are advised to move it to a safe location nearby cover if necessary. The mother will be able to locate the baby by smell or hearing if people and pets stay away from the area.
For more information, azgfd.gov. To report an abandoned animal, contact AZGFD at 623-236-7201.
