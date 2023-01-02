Tucson family remembers loved on on his birthday at cemetery

TUCSON (KVOA) - January 2nd, a day the Rosemary and George Hernandez would always celebrate their oldest son's birthday with fun and laughter. Monday they spent part of the day at the cemetary to remember Jesse's birthday.
He was violently murdered eight months ago.
Holding back tears, Rosemary Hernandez told News 4 Tucson,
"I cannot believe we were a family of four and now we are three. I live live the rest of my life heartbroken," said Hernandez.
Instead of gathering at the parents home where they would have dinner, cake and music, instead they gathered at Southlawn Cemetery mourning their loved one's loss.
They had with them his favorite Arizona Cardinal's hat, sunglasses and his rosary.
"We are here wishing him a happy birthday. He may not be here in physical form but I know he is with us in spirit," said Jesse's younger brother Jovany.
The mother said he was a very loving, giving, and thoughtful person.
He grew up in a religious household and its their faith in God that is getting them through the living nightmare. So they pray for strength and guidance
The father, George commented, "always, everyday, every night every morning."
May 31, 2022 at the Minsk Extended Stay motel is where their son was gunned down in broad daylight by 32-year-old Damien Hall. They say their son was visiting friends.
The mother claims he was shot three times "from the back going out of the room."
Hall was arrested for the murder and is currently being with no bond at the Pima County Jail.
Tucson Police said witnesses saw him fleeing the scene.
Hall took a plea and will be sentenced Tuesday in Superior Count.
The family is not happy with the plea and said they could receive anywhere from 7 to 20 years in prison.
In their mind that's not enough for taking a life.