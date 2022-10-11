USPS to hire 700 employees for pre-career and holiday help in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — USPS is looking to hire over 700 employees in Arizona for part time, full-time, and seasonal positions to help ahead of the holiday season.
While most of the positions are in the Phoenix area, the company is also hiring in southern Arizona.
USPS needs over 400 employees for their holiday season and over 300 pre-career employees.
The job fair will be on Oct. 13, 20 and 27 2022 from 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. at the Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave, 2nd Floor in Phoenix.
They are also hiring 24 career Automotive Technicians and will be at the UTI Auto Tech, 10695 W. Pierce St. #100, Avondale, AZ 85323, on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 8:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.
USPS also has openings for City Carrier Assistants, Automotive Technicians, Postal Support Employee, Mail Processing Clerks Rural Carrier Associates, and Mail Handlers.
To assistant potential candidates, USPS will be on-site to provide additional help and walk future employees through the application process.
USPS is starting pay at $17.32-$27.52 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly. Benefits include regular pay increases, paid vacation leave, health insurance, and growth opportunities.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and able to pass a criminal background investigation. There is also a 5-year residency requirement.
To learn more, visit https://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm.