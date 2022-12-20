Pima County corrections officers to see pay raise in new year

TUCSON - (KVOA) The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a 7.5% pay raise beginning in 2023 for corrections officers and corrections sergeants who work inside the Pima County Jail.
"From $46,966 to $50, 482," Supervisor Adelita Grijalva said. "So, it's about a $4 to $5,000 difference
For corrections sergeants, that goes from about $60,000 to $65,000.
The raises are something Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos really wanted. The sheriff hopes this move will help make headway with hiring and retention.
"It's a terrible work environment," Sheriff Nanos said in an interview with News 4 Tucson.
"It makes it even harder to hire. Pay will probably help with some of that, by being competitive out in the open market to say we're paying as well as anybody else in the state," said Nanos.
Supervisor Rex Scott joined his colleagues in voting for the pay raises. Scott wants more information on when employees are deciding to leave their jobs at the jail.
"At what point in their careers, because I can see where this is likely to help us with recruitment," Scott said. "I don't know that it's necessarily going to help us with retention."
"The reality is I'm not sure it's going to get us more corrections officers," Board Chair Sharon Bronson said.
The vote had nothing to do with a proposal from Sheriff Nanos earlier this month that asks the supervisors to approve a half cent sales tax that would go to building a new jail.
That promises to be a tougher sell.
"Yes, the building is 40 years old," attorney Billy Peard said. "But, 40 years old in detention and prison facilities is not that old. What we need is increased staffing, we know we're down about 30 percent, that's not a secret. We need to create a better culture among the staff, among the sergeants, among the supervisors in that facility."
"This jail is 40 years old," Nanos said. "By the time we build a new one, it will be half a century."