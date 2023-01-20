Pima County and City of Tucson to host job fair Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County and the City of Tucson will host a job fair Thursday for local government employment opportunities.
The job fair will have multiple county and city departments represented, with openings in public works, courts, parks, animal care, finance, fleet services, human resources and information technology.
Staff members will be available to answer questions, and computers will be accessible to potential applicants.
The event will be at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to Pima County Human Resources Director Cathy Bohland, county jobs offer competitive wages, significant benefits and networking opportunities.
“Pima County is one of the largest employers in the region and we have a lot to offer,” Bohland said. “If you’re ready for work, I am 100% positive we have a job for you."