Pima Community College holding final Super Saturday event

TUCSON (KVOA) — The spring semester for Pima Community College starts on Jan. 19, and they are holding their final Super Saturday event on Jan. 14.
The college will have academic advisors, financial-aid staff, and veteran and disability resources advisors available to offer one-on-one assistance for those applying to Pima.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pima Community College Downtown Campus on Stone Ave. and Speedway Blvd.
Walk-in advising will be available on first-come first-serve basis.
It is recommended to sign up for an appointment to avoid the wait.
