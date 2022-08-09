Oro Valley Police Department steps up recruitment

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police departments across the country are struggling to recruit and retain officers, the Oro Valley Police Department is no different.
"This agency used to be what I would refer to as a young agency and now we are a tenured agency meaning that we have people that are coming up on retirement age," said Oro Valley Police Chief Kara Riley.
A 2021 survey on police workforce trends found one of the biggest issues facing police departments nationally is retirement. "What we would normally see occurring in a five year retirements we now saw this past year. We saw seven police positions that retired."
Hiring a new officer is a lengthy process. The average police academy is 20 weeks. Oro Valley Recruits then attend a two week advanced officer training and a 14-week field training program. To attract more recruits the department has extended the number of police academies from two a year to up to seven. The department has filled the academies this year and is now recruiting for academies next spring.
Retaining officers is also a challenge. Riley said private industry is their main competitor, but "I think any public safety entity is a big competitor right now and we're all pulling from the same pool," she said.
OVPD has launched a new recruiting website. Recruits attending the academy start at an annual salary of $57,263 and are eligible for a pay increase after a year on the job.
Riley has worked in law enforcement for three decades and said it's a calling."I tell people I started in this field a long time ago not making a lot of money. and I'd do it all over again. It's been a great career," she said.