Jobertising hosting Tucson Fair Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — If you're looking for a job, head over to the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Tucson Convention Center on Jan. 17.
Jobertising is hosting a Tucson Fair between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 280 S. Church Ave., and attendance is free for job seekers.
Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and bring plenty of resumes.
Jobertising recommends dressing ready to interview.
Some of the featured companies include Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment, Pima Community College, Casino Del Sol, HDS Truck Driver Training, AFNI, Sun Tran, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona at Work, State of Arizona Veteran Services, DoubleTree by Hilton Resorts and many more.
For more information, visit their website here.
To RVSP online for free, click here.