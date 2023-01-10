﻿Employees at Tucson Starbucks go on strike

TUCSON - (KVOA) If you stopped by the Starbucks on University Blvd. and Euclid Ave. looking for an afternoon pick me up, Tuesday, you were out of luck.
The store’s baristas were out on the corner, on strike, alleging Starbucks brass will not sit down and hammer out a contract with its union.
The Starbucks on Main Gate Square, just minutes from the University of Arizona, is the only Starbucks in the Old Pueblo that’s unionized.
Employees formed a union last July and they tell News 4 Tucson, the company is giving a better benefits package to those workers at other stores that have not unionized.
These baristas say they've wanted a meeting to negotiate a contract with Starbucks officials for months.
“Nothing, they’ve been radio silent,” barista Ivan Modesto said. “We hear bits and pieces sometimes through our union, they would like to forget that we're unionized and that's just not going to happen.”
We contacted to media representatives from the coffee giant but Starbucks did not get back to us in time for this story.
Some employees were joined by some of their regulars like Jackson Hirz who stops in for an order everyday.
”Every morning I come in, they know my name, I got to know their names,” Hirz, a UA sophomore said. “They know my order by heart. They're really great people.”
Barista Christina Baeza has worked at Starbucks for a little more than a year, and a junior at UA.
“I'm a full-time student, I'm a Starbucks barista and I have a third job as a tutor,” she said.
Baeza said she and her co-workers have been denied benefits and she tells News 4 Tucson she's had her hours cut to just 13 per week.
“We are human,” she said. “We have students who need to pay their tuition, we have regular people who deserve livelihoods that are ethical, deserve livelihoods that have that work-life balance that we are really struggling for. They know we are the undercurrent for their success.”