Deputy recruits helping overcrowded jail

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Jail is understaffed and overwhelmed with inmates.
"Our staffing from its highs when I was here of 500 today it's at 312. That's a significant reduction and loss of staff," said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told News 4 Tucson.
Sheriff Nanos said he is working with the County Administrator and the Board of Supervisors to address the issues.
Right now, 39 deputy recruits are helping out corrections officers at the Pima County Jail.
They're also receiving valuable on the job training when they hit the streets.
"I believe there are some great skill sets you can learn by working in that facility that you can take them straight to the streets and apply them and make for a fantastic cop. Some of our best cops have worked at that jail," Nanos added.
Corrections officers Breanna German is working with Deputy Recruit Victoria Shipley.
She's also received training on jail procedures.
"We received three week training on defensive techniques, we learned safety procedures so we can do the job as well as we can," said Shipley. "It's a great learning experience. I get to see the inmates and learn how to deal with them and I will probably see them out on the streets and I will get to know them."
She echoed what Sheriff Nanos said about on the job training.
Corrections officer Breanna German is working a 64 hour week to meet the demands, and she's all in favor of the deputy recruit program.
"They've helped us a lot. They are helping conduct daily activities. They are a tremendous help," said German.
Sheriff Chris Nanos added, the deputy recruits will make it possible to keep a closer eye in the detox unit where a number of inmates have died.