Companies have committed to invest over $58 billion in Arizona

Since 2021, companies have committed over $58 billion in private sector investments across Arizona. These investments intend to create well-paying union jobs, boost U.S. competitiveness and strengthen supply chains.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has increased its initial planned investment by $28 billion to build two leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing facilities, which is set to be the largest foreign investment in the history of the state.

In Tucson, American Battery Factory is investing $1.2 billion to build the company's first U.S. battery cell manufacturing gigafactory, which is expected to create 1,000 new jobs.

LG Energy is also quadrupling its initial planned investment to $5.5 billion to build a new plant outside of Phoenix that will produce enough batteries to power 350,000 electric vehicles per year.

The state has invested $100 million in American Rescue Plan funds toward its semiconductor industry – building a public-private partnership focused on building out Arizona's infrastructure, workforce, and research and development ecosystem for semiconductors.