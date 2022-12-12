 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Cochise County staff in Bisbee to have late start due to weather Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Cochise County

TUCSON (KVOA) — Cochise County staff located in Bisbee will have a delayed start to their business day on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain showers and mountain snow Monday night going into Tuesday. 

Snowfall is expected to be 2-3 inches by Tuesday morning with heavier snowfall.

Due to the weather, staff in Bisbee will start their business day at 10 a.m.

This includes the Cochise County Superior Court in Bisbee, the Administration Building, Bisbee Justice Court, and Melody Lane.

The situation will be reassessed early Tuesday morning if there will continue to be delays throughout the week.

The Superior Court Division IV jury trial will have a delayed start time of 1:00 p.m. for jurors. 

Cochise County strongly recommend their residents to register for free county emergency alerts. This can be done by texting "cochisealerts" to 38276 or online on their website.

