Cochise County staff in Bisbee to have late start due to weather Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Cochise County staff located in Bisbee will have a delayed start to their business day on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is predicting rain showers and mountain snow Monday night going into Tuesday.
Snowfall is expected to be 2-3 inches by Tuesday morning with heavier snowfall.
Due to the weather, staff in Bisbee will start their business day at 10 a.m.
This includes the Cochise County Superior Court in Bisbee, the Administration Building, Bisbee Justice Court, and Melody Lane.
The situation will be reassessed early Tuesday morning if there will continue to be delays throughout the week.
The Superior Court Division IV jury trial will have a delayed start time of 1:00 p.m. for jurors.
Cochise County strongly recommend their residents to register for free county emergency alerts. This can be done by texting "cochisealerts" to 38276 or online on their website.