Cochise County Deputy involved in DUI resigns

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Cochise County Deputy that was involved in a DUI incident has resigned Thursday.
Douglas Police responded to the 900 block of 4th St in reference to a hit-and-run crash on Friday, Dec. 9.
Police said the vehicle struck a parked car.
Deputy Peraza was off-duty at the time of the accident.
As a result of this accident, Deputy Peraza submitted his resignation Thursday.
“I commend Abe for accepting responsibility for his decisions/actions and the maturity he displayed in today’s meeting. Sadly, his decisions/actions do not meet the cultural expectations and mission of this office. Abe has been a quality team-member and has served this office well, but this one event is irreversible. I wish Abe and his family well in his next endeavor," said Sheriff Mark Dannels.