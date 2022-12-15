 Skip to main content
Cochise County Deputy involved in DUI resigns

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) — A Cochise County Deputy that was involved in a DUI incident has resigned Thursday.

Douglas Police responded to the 900 block of 4th St in reference to a hit-and-run crash on Friday, Dec. 9.

Police said the vehicle struck a parked car.

Deputy Peraza was off-duty at the time of the accident.

As a result of this accident, Deputy Peraza submitted his resignation Thursday. 

“I commend Abe for accepting responsibility for his decisions/actions and the maturity he displayed in today’s meeting.  Sadly, his decisions/actions do not meet the cultural expectations and mission of this office.  Abe has been a quality team-member and has served this office well, but this one event is irreversible. I wish Abe and his family well in his next endeavor," said Sheriff Mark Dannels.

