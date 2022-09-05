Annual Labor Day picnic returns after three-years

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Area Labor Federation held its annual Labor Day Picnic at Kennedy Park Monday. It was the first time in three years, as the event had been previously cancelled due to the pandemic.
Labor unions from around Southern Arizona were on hand to celebrate American workers. Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894. It's held on the first Monday in September.
Chances are many of things you take for granted, like an eight hour work day or safe working conditions, were fought for by labor unions. "FMLA, unions set the standards. They set the standards for a work day, 8 hour work day. Five day consecutive work weeks. Those are something unions have fought incredibly hard for throughout our history, " said Michael Sanchez, with the Teamsters Local 104.
According to a recent Gallup poll, 71% of Americans say they support for labor unions -- that's the highest since 1965.
"We make sure people get hours we make sure people get over time. We make sure people have a job for as long as they want," said lead union representative Laura Horton-Charles.
And after years of decline, labor unions are seeing a resurgence. According to the National Labor Relations Board, union representation petitions increased in the first half of this year by 57%.
And while Labor Day picnics celebrate the contributions of the American worker, they also honor their sacrifices. "A lot of people have sacrificed their lives and their families for the sake of labor and for the sake of having the opportunity to make a decent wage," said Fred Gibson, with the IATSE Local 415.