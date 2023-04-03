 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Tuesday is "Arizona Gives Day"

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Meet Belinda

TUCSON (KVOA)  — April 4 gives you the opportunity to support the local nonprofits you love.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has a fundraising goal of $60,000, and they are only tenth of the way there.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will match all donations up to $25,000.

The Sky Island Alliance will also match your donation amount up to $7,500. If you donate to the Sky Island Alliance now, your gift will help support critical work like the Border Wildlife Study, which is documenting the remarkable wildlife community threatened by border wall construction.

For a full list of nonprofits, visit here.

