Tuesday is "Arizona Gives Day"

TUCSON (KVOA) — April 4 gives you the opportunity to support the local nonprofits you love.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has a fundraising goal of $60,000, and they are only tenth of the way there.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will match all donations up to $25,000.
The Sky Island Alliance will also match your donation amount up to $7,500. If you donate to the Sky Island Alliance now, your gift will help support critical work like the Border Wildlife Study, which is documenting the remarkable wildlife community threatened by border wall construction.
For a full list of nonprofits, visit here.