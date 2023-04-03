Tuesday is "Arizona Gives Day"

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&