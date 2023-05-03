Senator Sinema meets with local non-profits to prepare for end of Title 42

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema met with multiple Arizona nonprofits to discuss how they are preparing for May 11th.
May 11th is the set date for the removal of all declarations of COVID-19 related emergencies thus withdrawing the basis of Title 42.
Senator Sinema held meetings with organizations and programs such as the Regional Center for Border Health, Casa Alitas, and the International Rescue Committee to examine how they expect to handle the expulsion of Title 42 and what they will need in order to avoid having to make street releases.
“Arizona non-profits make Arizona communities safer and more secure and help ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely. We’re working together to ensure Arizona non-profits on the front lines of the migration crisis have the resources they need ahead of Title 42’s end,” said Sinema, Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee.
Constant and dependable funding streams will be required to prevent street releases in Arizona and across the Southern Border. Senator Sinema has already secured $1 billion for migrant services through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) and the new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Services Grant Program (SSP).