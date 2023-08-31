Non-profits may be able to get seized money sitting in County's anti-racketeering funds

TUCSON (KVOA) — A cash windfall may be on the way for some nonprofits in our area.
The Pima County Attorney's Office will begin taking applications soon for its anti-racketeering revolving funds.
What is anti-racketeering? They're funds that are seized from criminal organization.
The application process to get your hands on dirty money turned good begins next week.
The Pima County Attorney's Office has over $500,000 to give organizations who meet their criteria.
Fabian Pacheco, the Chief of Detectives for the Pima Attorney's Office says the money from cartel seizures goes to local organizations that help the community in various aspects.
One of them being 88-CRIME who benefitted from the funding last year.
"Because of our close proximity to the border, you can imagine the vast majority of that is narcotics related seizures, vehicles, cash, a lot of money. Up to there's been some pretty complex high level cases involving sophisticated cases involving pretty soficiated organizations that have a lot of assets to them," Fabian Pacheco, Pima County Attorney's Chief of Detectives said.
The qualifications needed to obtain those funds are:
- Initiatives that focus on second chance or vulnerable population housing and protecting elderly residents from the effects of crime.
- Initiatives that focus on overdose prevention and Narcan distribution.
- Initiatives for youth engagement and efforts to cut into the school-to-prison pipeline.
- Organizations that have not received ARRF funding in the past.
To fill out an application, click here.