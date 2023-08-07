Big Brothers Big Sisters opens Youth Mentoring Hub

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - The Big Brother Big Sisters of Southern Arizona (BBBS) open a new home for youth mentoring as the nonprofit organization has purchased two buildings located at 2552 N. Alvernon Way.
The facility will feature a 5,700-square-foot Mentoring Activity Center. It is a free space for youth (Littles) and adult mentors (Bigs) to meet, connect, and develop their relationships.
BBBS’s new space will feature areas for cooking, crafting, playing games, homework, and other things that Matches can enjoy together.
It will also offer programming to youth who are waiting to be matched with their Big, as well as support for parents and guardians.
“In our pursuit to empower the potential of every young person, we are thrilled to announce our new home at 2552 N. Alvernon Way. This expansion represents Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona’s unwavering commitment to creating a nurturing environment where youth and mentors can forge life-changing connections. With this new space, we’re not just building a physical facility; we’re building a bold path to a big future for our community.” said Marie Logan, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona.
This is following the finalization of selling their previous downtown office at 160 E. Alameda. Big Brother Big Sisters have launched a $3.9 million capital campaign to fund the purchase of this new project.
Proceeds for this project come from the sale of the downtown property and generous donations from the Connie Hillman Foundation, Bert W. Martin Foundation, the Super Bowl Legacy Foundation, and every current BBBS board member.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE