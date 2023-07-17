Arizona's Children Association hosting virtual career fairs, hoping to fill over 50 positions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Arizona Children Association, a local nonprofit organization, is hosting numerous virtual career fairs through the end of August.
With the first career fair happening this Wednesday, they are hoping to fill over 50 vacant positions across the entire state of Arizona.
The positions range from parent educators, clinicians, kinship navigators, program supervisors, case managers, medical assistants, and foster care and adoption specialists.
The upcoming virtual career fairs are as follows:
- July 19 @ 3-6pm
- July 26 @ 3-6pm
- August 2 @ 3-6pm
- August 9 @ 3-6pm
- August 16 @ 3-6pm
- August 23 @ 3-6pm
- August 30 @ 3-6pm
To register for the career fairs, visit here: https://arizonaschildren.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYqdemsrTkoHtGH7LYCPOImq_tURVUXG3Qy#/registration
According to the AzCA, they are, “the longest serving statewide comprehensive child welfare and behavioral health not-for-profit agencies in Arizona.”
Working with nearly 30,000 children, youth and families each year, their programs and services aim to target a future where every child has a safe home and families are supported through difficult circumstances.
For more information on their job openings, visit their hiring portal here: https://arizonaschildren.e3applicants.com/
