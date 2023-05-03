Arizona Gives Day 2023 generates millions for nonprofits statewide

TUCSON (KVOA) — The final results show 2023 Arizona Gives Day has generated $5.3 million for nonprofits statewide, a 24-hour fundraising event held on April 4.
The annual event has now raised nearly $42 million since 2013.
More than 26,000 donations were made to 876 of the 986 participating nonprofits. 1,366 volunteers pledged a total of 59,110 hours to their favorite nonprofit organizations.
“This event is a critical source of funding for Arizona nonprofits, many of which are struggling amid the pressures of inflation, economic uncertainty, a shrinking labor pool and an overall decrease in charitable giving,” said Kristen Wilson, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits + Arizona Grantmakers Forum. “The results of Arizona Gives Day give us so many reasons to be hopeful. Arizonans once again demonstrated their commitment to fund the causes they care most about, even in a challenging economic climate. On behalf of all nonprofits, we are deeply grateful.”
Donations can be made to Arizona nonprofits all year long by visiting www.AzGives.org.
Next year's Arizona Gives Day will be held on April 2, 2024.