What you should know about ghost guns, ahead of Biden's expected announcement on new regulations

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Today.

* WINDS...Southwest increasing again to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...falling to 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

What you should know about ghost guns, ahead of Biden's expected announcement on new regulations

  • Updated
  • 0
A ghost gun used by a shooter in New York is seen on September 27, 2021. President Joe Biden will announce on April 11 new steps aimed at regulating so-called "ghost guns," as use of the untraceable, homemade weapons in violent crimes rises.

 Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will announce on Monday new steps aimed at regulating so-called "ghost guns," as use of the untraceable, homemade weapons in violent crimes rises.

Ghost guns are one of many issues facing regulators and policymakers looking to address a spike in gun violence that began in early summer 2020. Gun homicides drove the uptick.

Here's what you should know about ghost guns:

What ghost guns are

Ghost guns are untraceable, self-assembled firearms, often put together with parts sold online, sometimes in as little as 30 minutes.

The weapons, sometimes referred to by officials as "privately made firearms," or PMFs, do not have serial numbers, making them all the more difficult to track and regulate.

Purchasing kits to build ghost guns online does not require a background check, so buyers can sidestep the typical requirements that might come with buying a firearm.

This means anyone -- no matter their age or criminal record -- can buy the kits and assemble a weapon.

How prevalent they are

Calls for something to be done about ghost guns have grown as their use in shootings across the US has proliferated, with the weapons recovered at crime scenes in some big cities more frequently.

While ghost guns make up a relatively small percentage of the total number of guns recovered by law enforcement, officials in several cities have reported sharp increases in those tallies, a CNN analysis of 2021 data found.

In San Francisco, for example, about 20% of the nearly 1,100 guns it seized in 2021 were ghost guns, police there told CNN.

Between 2016 and 2021, the ATF received 45,000 reports of privately made firearms recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations, including 20,000 were reported last year alone. The agency was able to trace only 1% of the 45,000, officials said, because the firearms lack serial numbers.

Still, it's a small fraction compared to the 393 million civilian guns estimated to be owned by Americans, according to the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey.

Just this past week, a ghost gun was recovered outside the home of a suspect arrested for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the South Bronx, a police source told CNN.

What Biden might announce

The regulation Biden is expected to announce would address a gap in the government's ability to track ghost guns, requiring background checks before kit purchases and inclusion of serial numbers on some pieces used to assemble weapons.

"The Biden administration is making sure these kits are treated as the deadly firearms they are," a senior administration official said ahead of the announcement.

The new rules would require anyone purchasing a kit to undergo a background check, which is required for other kinds of firearm purchases.

Those selling kits would also be required to include a serial number on the components that make up the weapon, so the eventual firearm can be traced.

The rule would also mandate firearm dealers add a serial number to already-assembled ghost guns they come across.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Kevin Liptak, Mark Morales and Brynn Gingras contributed to this report.

