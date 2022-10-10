Suspect sought in fatal shooting on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police Department are working a homicide investigation after reports of a shooting on Tucson's south side Friday.

Twenty-two-year-old Marcos Nino was pronounced dead at the scene when TPD was dispatched after several reports of a shooting on Sixth Avenue and Benson Highway.

Nino was located with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside a gold Jeep that had collided with a guardrail.

Police say the victim was traveling northbound on S. Sixth Ave. when gunfire was heard, and Nino was struck by the gunfire. He was then veered off the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and there is very limited information.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.