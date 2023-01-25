Sports Bar Homicide Investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Public Safety Communications Department received a 911 call from staff at a sports bar about a shooting on December 18, 2023.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jose Octavio Flores with signs of gunshots, the Tucson Fire Department transported Mr. Flores to Banner University Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
Detectives learned that Mr. Flores had been at the bar earlier in the day and had been asked to leave due to his disruptive behavior. Later on in the day Mr. Flores came back armed with a rifle and began pointing his rifle at customers. Which lead a customer to discharge their firearm striking Mr. Flores
Mr. Flores was released from Banner University Medical Center and was booked into Pima County Jail with eight counts of aggravated Assault and one count of Terrorist Threats.
On January 23, 2023 Mr. Flores died while in custody at the Pima County Jail.