Second person arrested in connection with South Carolina mall shooting that left 15 people injured, police say

Second person arrested in connection with South Carolina mall shooting that left 15 people injured, police say

Authorities stage outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022.

 Sean Rayford/AP

Police arrested a second suspect and are seeking a third in connection with the mass shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, South Carolina, Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said at a Monday news conference.

The shooting Saturday left 15 people injured. Police had been reporting for the last two days 14 people were injured, but another victim was reported Sunday during interviews, Holbrook said. The 15th victim was injured while standing beside someone who was hit by gunfire. Police said nine people suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting and six others suffered other injuries.

Marquise Love Robinson, 20, was the latest suspect arrested, Holbrook said. Robinson was charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and unlawful carry of a handgun, Holbrook said. Robinson is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Police believe the motive for the shooting is connected to an ongoing dispute between the suspects. Two handguns have been seized that police believe were used in the shooting, Holbrook said.

Jewayne Price, 22, was arrested the day of the shooting and was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, police said in a news release. Holbrook said Monday Price is now facing additional charges of nine counts of aggravated assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and attempted murder.

Price and Robinson were both denied bond Tuesday. Judge Jessica Mangum said, based on the facts presented, the two men were a flight risk and danger to the community, according to tweets from Columbia police.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for a third suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21, Holbrook said. Smith is wanted for nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and unlawful carry of a pistol.

Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, Holbrook said. Columbia police partnered with the US Marshals Service to offer a $100,000 reward for any information leading to Smith's arrest, a tweet from Columbia police said.

It is unknown if Robinson or Smith have attorneys. CNN contacted the solicitor's office for the state's 11th judicial circuit, but the messages were not returned.

Price's attorney, Todd Rutherford, told CNN affiliate WIS-TV Sunday his client "did not do anything to bring about the trouble" and was attacked by two people shooting at him at the mall.

"He called the police, turned himself in, turned over the firearm that was used in this and gave a statement to the Columbia Police Department," Rutherford said. "He owns the gun legally, it is registered to him, he bought it legally, he has no prior record, as you heard in court. He does not have a concealed-weapons permit."

Rutherford said his client knew the attackers and the incident did not stem from a verbal argument turned violent. He added the other suspects allegedly threatened his client on Facebook prior to the shooting.

"This was a situation where they just started to shoot at him," Rutherford said. "His thoughts and prayers go out to those who were injured in this incident. It was unprovoked by him."

