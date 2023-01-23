PCSD deputy shot during gunfight

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Pima County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from surgery after being shot in the leg.
The man who shot him, is a suspect involved in a hit and run crash that occurred on News 4 Tucson, when deputies approached the suspect in front of his house on West Swan Falls Way.
He opened fire hitting one of the deputies in the leg, and the other deputy returned fire and shot the suspect.
The suspect was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.
"I was really scared, I have have been living in this community for 18 years and this is the first time this happens," Mercedes Vazquez told News 4 Tucson.
A house located across the street from the suspect's was struck by a stray bullet.
The residents asked not to be identified but did say, "There was an exchange between the officers and the guy it was between 12 and 15 shots of exchanged shooting."
There were a total of seven people to include three children who immediately took cover.
"Our first reaction was to throw ourselves on the floor because we didn't know where they were coming from. We knew there were issues from the front house from earlier. So we knew something was not right the first reaction was to go to safety and protect our nieces," they added.
The neighbors said earlier on Sunday deputies had gone to their house asking to see surveillance video because of reports of gunshots in the neighborhood. Their camera caught some action.
"Just him getting out of the garage shooting. I don't know what he was shooting at or who he was talking to,but I think he wasn't there, all there."
A tow truck pulled a black truck out of the garage where sources said the driver began firing as soon as he saw deputies trying to approach him. Three bullet holes could be seen on the truck.