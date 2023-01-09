Nogales rings in the New Year with a hail of gunfire

NOGALES AZ. (KVOA) - What goes up must come down... Especially bullets.
There have been nearly a dozen reports of stray bullets striking vehicles, structures and even the Nogales Police Department.
"You just never know...It's a busy door and thank God nobody was here," Sgt. Oscar Mesta told News 4 Tucson.
Nogales Police received eight reports of stray bullets found in structures, vehicles, and houses throughout the area.
They even received a report from Holy Cross Hospital that a teenager had been shot.
He was grazed by a bullet on his shoulder when he was getting into a vehicle on Kitchen Street near Anza Drive on New Year's Eve.
It happened two blocks from his friend's house.
He didn't want to go on camera but did talk to us about his friend who was shot.
"He's doing better but he's a little shaken about the incident."
"It was very crazy. I was with my friends and I all I hear is gunshots up in the air, machine guns, whatever type of guns they had," Another neighbor, Isaac Bracamontes told News 4 Tucson.
"That's why people need to think twice when they are shooting guns into the air," said the teenager's friend who was shot. "Think of the consequences because it could really affect the life of another person."
Bracamontes is concerned for the safety of the children in the neighborhood.
"What if a stray bullet comes down very concerning for their their family too."
There is a law in Arizona called Shannon's Law that prohibits people from negligently firing a gun within a mile of an occupied structure.
Two years ago, police told News 4 Tucson that there were two bullet holes found in the awning behind the police department.
They said the bullets came from Mexico.
Mexico is about a mile from the Nogales Police Department.