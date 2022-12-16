New information released about suspect who shot and killed U of A Professor

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson received an 180-page investigation report with new details on the man who shot and killed a U of A professor in October.
The documents reveal that Professor Meixner was shot in the throat. Investigators also have several body cam recordings in evidence.
The documents also included details about items recovered in Dervish's car at the time of his arrest. He was arrested in Gila Bend following the shooting of Dr. Meixner.
These items included a loaded 9mm handgun and ammo.
Texts were also released between Dervish and the person who was selling him the revolver. In these texts Dervish explained that he wanted to pay less for the gun than the person wanted.
In one of the texts, Dervish told the seller, "I'm just going to use it to kill several people and then myself."
The paperwork that News 4 Tucson received also included several "No Contact" orders sent to Dervish earlier after his numerous conflicts with staff and other peers at the university.
Dervish is expected to be in court on Tuesday morning for pretrial conference hearing.