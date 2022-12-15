Man identified in shooting where he was shot and killed by Tucson police

TUCSON (KVOA) — New details have emerged from the shooting that took place on Dec. 4.
Tucson Police have identified the man who was shot and killed as 56-year-old Steven Garcia.
Police officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Rillito St., near Oracle Road in reference to an aggravated assault and an armed suspect.
Officers told people to exit the residence while they looked for the suspect.
Garcia did not exit the residence when he was told to even when Tucson Police asked him to multiple times.
Officers heard a gunshot inside the residence, and moments later, Garcia presented himself in the entryway of the residence armed with a handgun.
He fired at officers and struck a police vehicle.
Officers returned fire and struck Garcia.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No bystanders or department members were injured in this incident.