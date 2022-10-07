Man arrested for allegedly threatening Cochise County deputy

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy with a knife in Whetstone.
A deputy responded to a report of a trespasser in the 2000 block of Calle Noveno.
When the deputy arrived, the suspect 34-year-old Emmanuel Hansen left the area, but was located a short distance away with a large knife.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office says Hansen used the knife to threaten the deputy and ignored commands to drop the weapon. After other law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene, a deputy tased Hansen.
Hansen was arrested at the scene and transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center with minor injuries.
Hansen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of paraphernalia, providing false information to law enforcement, and criminal trespass. He is being held at Cochise County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Sierra Vista Police Department is conducting interviews to ensure transparency where a law enforcement's firearm has been discharged. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corp. Nocola at SVPD by calling 520-452-7500.