Local nonprofit to commemorate January 8th shooting with week-long event

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local nonprofit will be kicking off its 12th annual event to commemorate the January 8, 2011, shooting this week.
Twelfth years ago, a gunman opened fire at the Congress on your Corner event with then Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. Nineteen people were shot and six died.
The week-long event, BEYOND will take place from Jan. 7-14 throughout Pima County. The event was initiated by members of Gabe Zimmerman’s family, one of the victims.
This yearly event aims to encourage Tucsonans to join together each year by taking part in healthy, positive activities that strengthen help and well-being to both individuals and the collective community. Participants are able to choose from a broad range of interactive activities spanning across Pima County from Davidson Canyon to Saguaro National Park West.
This year, they have spread the activities out across two weekends. They say that this is so that the overall event can pull in different audiences and ages in diverse locations and activities around Tucson. All of these activities are mission-focused and engage in one of their 4 pillars of health and wellness: move, explore, nourish, and connect.
The activities are free and open to the public. Registration will be required for each individual event. A few of the listed activities are,
- Beyond Hike at Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead with Arizona Trail Association. - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7.
- Run with Saguaros with Southern Arizona Roadrunners at Saguaro National Park West - 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8.
- Meet Me at Maynards - Downtown Mural Walk starts at 4:30 p.m. - Monday, Jan. 9.
- Meet Me Wednesday - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Wednesday, Jan. 9.
- Chuck-son Trail with Ironwood Tree Experience - 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Saturday, Jan 14.
You can find registration for these activities along with the locations and times at Beyond (beyond-tucson.org).