...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in
the typically colder locations of the Warning area both
Saturday and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Former Walmart employee who was fired last year targeted specific people in shooting, police say

Former Walmart employee who was fired last year targeted specific people in shooting, police say

Emergency responders work the scene of a shooting at the West Side Walmart located in Evansville, Indiana, on January 20.

 MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press/USA Today

At least one person was wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday night, with the suspected gunman later shot and killed by responding law enforcement, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, who was fired from Walmart in May, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Anna Gray said in a Friday afternoon news conference.

Mosley was fired after being arrested for multiple battery charges against other employees, Gray said.

Store's team lead was a hero, police say

Police first heard reports of a shooting at 9:59 p.m., Gray said at a news conference late Thursday night.

The shooting started after Mosley went into a break room in the back of the store when a meeting was about to begin, Police Chief Billy Bolin said Friday. Roughly 40 shoppers were in the store at the time, police said.

"He told everybody to line up against the wall, he had a gun in his hand, and he told two of them to stay in the middle. He ends up shooting a female at this point," the chief added. The woman was shot in the face and is still being treated at a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Bolin said there was another male in the room that was also an "intended target" but he took off running during the shooting. Authorities did not identify the man and woman that the shooter pointed out nor their relationship to Mosley.

When officers arrived, they encountered the suspect who fired multiple times at officers, Gray said. Officers fired back, killing the suspect.

No officers were injured during the encounter with the suspect.

During Friday's news conference, Bolin called the store's team lead a hero.

He said that when the shooter began firing, the shift lead "took off out the door and she ran and called 911."

The team lead later ran back into the break room after seeing the suspect leave the area and helped the wounded woman go into another room and hide.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

