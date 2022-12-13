Detectives seeking public assistance about shooting that occurred Nov. 2 on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Detectives are seeking the public's help in seeking information about a shooting that occurred on Tucson's southside on Nov. 2.
During a Día de los Muertos, a young child was struck by what was believed to be a BB/pellet, but was later confirmed to be a small caliber bullet.
Detectives are seeking information regarding a shooting that occurred on the night of Nov. 2nd at South Lawn Cemetery. A young child was struck by what was initially thought to be a BB/pellet, but was later confirmed to be a small caliber bullet. Please call 88-CRIME w/info1/2 pic.twitter.com/0eAiNQNjzX— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) December 13, 2022
The child was playing near the southeast end of the South Lawn Cemetery when she was struck.
If you have any information, call 88-CRIME.