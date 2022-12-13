 Skip to main content
Detectives seek information in connection to shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Detectives are seeking the public's help in seeking information about a shooting that occurred on Tucson's south side on Nov. 2.

During El Día de los Muertos, a child was struck by what was believed to be a BB/pellet but was later confirmed to be a small caliber bullet. 

The child was playing near the southeast end of the South Lawn Cemetery when she was struck.

If you have any information, call 88-CRIME. 

