A mass shooting in downtown Orlando leaves 7 people hospitalized. The assailant is still at large

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST
FOR EASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 458 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vail, or 16
miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at
15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Vail and Saguaro National Park East.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 502 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pascua Pueblo
Yaqui Reservation, or 13 miles northwest of Sahuarita, moving north
at 20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson
Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks, San Pedro and
Ryan AirField.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 505 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pascua Pueblo
Yaqui Reservation, or 12 miles southwest of Tucson, moving north at
20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Pascua
Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia
West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Xavier Mission and Ryan
AirField.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

A mass shooting in downtown Orlando leaves 7 people hospitalized. The assailant is still at large

  • Updated
  • 0
A mass shooting in downtown Orlando leaves 7 people hospitalized. The assailant is still at large

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith gives a press conference after the overnight shooting downtown.

 Orlando Police

At least seven shooting victims were hospitalized Sunday after a melee in downtown Orlando, Florida.

The violence erupted around 2 a.m. ET Sunday after a large fight broke out, Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said.

An unidentified assailant pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd, injuring seven people.

All seven victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, Smith said.

Authorities do not immediately have a description of the shooter.

According to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive, the US has had at least 381 mass shootings this year. That's an average of more than 1.7 mass shootings every day.

Both the Gun Violence Archive and CNN define a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

The-CNN-Wire

