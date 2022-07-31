A mass shooting in downtown Orlando leaves 7 people hospitalized. The assailant is still at large

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 545 PM MST. * At 505 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, or 12 miles southwest of Tucson, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH