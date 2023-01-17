 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 538 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring around
Sabino Creek.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Esperero Wash, Bird Canyon, Sabino Creek and Ventana Canyon
Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

14-year-old girl charged with murder in the shooting of 11-year-old boy in Dallas

  • 0

A 14-year-old girl was charged with murder Monday following the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy who was caught in gunfire as two girls fought, according to Dallas police.

On Sunday afternoon at about 2 p.m., police were called to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in south Dallas.

During the investigation into the shooting, police determined a fight was going on between two girls in the parking lot of the complex.

"One juvenile suspect retrieved a handgun and shot in the direction of the female she was fighting; however, the shot struck a male juvenile bystander," police said in a statement.

The 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The suspect initially ran from the location but was later taken into custody and charged, and she remains at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center, police said.

A weapon was recovered during the investigation, the agency added.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved in the incident due to their ages.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.