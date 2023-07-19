 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 108 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

University of Vermont fires hockey coach after investigation into ‘inappropriate text messages’ with a student

The University of Vermont fired its men’s hockey head coach, Todd Woodcroft, on Tuesday.

 DenisTangneyJr/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — The University of Vermont fired its men’s hockey head coach, Todd Woodcroft, on Tuesday after the university conducted an internal investigation of “inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries,” according to a statement released by Vermont Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman.

Schulman appointed assistant coach Steve Wiedler as interim head coach.

“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department,” Schulman said in the statement. “After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations.

“The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries,” Schulman’s statement continued. “Earlier today, I met with the Men’s Hockey team to inform them of my decision and to introduce Steve Wiedler as interim head coach for the 2023-2024 season. The team and I have tremendous confidence in Coach Wiedler’s ability to successfully lead our program.”

Woodcroft’s attorney Andrew Miltenberg issued a statement Tuesday criticizing the school’s decision.

“We vehemently disagree with the process and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process,” Miltenberg said. “We strongly believe the University’s decision was contrary to the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for over two decades.”

Woodcroft was hired by the university in April of 2020 and led the Catamounts to 20-55-9 record over three seasons as head coach.

The-CNN-Wire

