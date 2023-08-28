 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

University of North Carolina police respond to ‘an armed and dangerous person on or near campus’

  • Updated
  • 0
University of North Carolina police respond to ‘an armed and dangerous person on or near campus’

Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are responding to an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus.”

 WTVD

(CNN) — Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are responding to an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus,” according to an alert from the university on Monday.

“Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large,” the university said in an alert sent just before 2:30 p.m., about 90 minutes after the first alert was sent.

A spokesperson for the university declined to comment further on the incident. Calls to the Town of Chapel Hill were not immediately returned.

A witness on campus told CNN they are currently locked down in their building and see armed officers searching campus.

University police advised all students to go inside immediately, close windows and doors and to wait until further notice, according to an email.

This is the second week of the fall semester at the school. The university has a student body population of about 32,000 people, along with more than 4,000 faculty and 9,000 staff members.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you