Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

University of Arizona President Robbins relates deadly UNC shooting to shooting on UA campus last year

University of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tragedy struck the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday, after a faculty member was shot and killed on campus.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect or victim.

On Monday, the University of Arizona's President related the deadly shooting of Professor Thomas Meixner of campus last year.

"Dear Students and Colleagues,

As many of you may already know, earlier today the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill suffered the loss of a faculty member in a fatal shooting on the school’s campus. UNC officials have not yet identified the victim or suspect, who is in custody.

While details of motive and circumstance are not yet known to the public, this tragic news from one of our peer institutions sadly echoes the loss of Dr. Thomas Meixner here in Tucson nearly a year ago. Today’s tragedy in Chapel Hill is a painful reminder of our loss, particularly for those of you who knew Dr. Meixner best. You continue to have my support and that of our community, and we are doing everything we can to address the needs of the departments and individuals most affected by the tragedy on our campus.

As you know, we have resources available to faculty, staff, and students, details of which are below. I encourage you to reach out if you need help.

I know many in our community will have feelings of solidarity and empathy for the faculty, staff, and students of UNC. In the days to come, I will offer our support to leaders at UNC, in the hopes that what we have learned over the past year can be of some benefit to their community.

Sincerely,

Robert C. Robbins, M.D.

President

The University of Arizona"

 

