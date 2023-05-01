University of Arizona police chief, provost step down

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost and the Chief of the University of Arizona Police Department are stepping down.
After four years in her leadership role, Liesl Folks will step away from her administrative responsibilities to focus on establishing a new Center for Semiconducting Manufacturing t the University of Arizona.
UAPD Chief Paula Balafas is also stepping down from her role as Assistant Vice President and Chief of Police effective Monday. Chris Olson, commander of the Oro VAlley Police Department's Field Services Division and 31-year law enforcement veteran, will serve as Interim UAPD chief.
In March, the University of Arizona Faculty Senate expressed a "no confidence" vote in President Robbins following the Meixner shooting.