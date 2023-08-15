University of Arizona/ASU Rivalry

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona-Arizona State rivalry is one of the longest football rivalries.
Both schools were founded in 1885, but the University of Arizona was the first university in Arizona. ASU was known as the Normal School of Arizona of Tempe.
The rivalry technically began on Thanksgiving Day in 1899, before Arizona was even a state.
The University of Arizona played ASU, previously known as the Normal School of Arizona of Tempe, as a part of the Territorial Cup.
The Territorial Cup has been NCAA certified as the oldest rivalry trophy in college football.
The championship was a four-way serious that included Phoenix Union High School and Phoenix Indian School.
They played on November 30, 1899 for a match at the Carrillo Gardens in Tucson.
Since then, ASU and the University of Arizona have been competing for the Territorial Cup every November.
Both schools have "A-Mountains."
ASU's A-Mountain is located on the north side of campus and is gold. Before the Territorial Cup, students will visit their A-Mountain at night and paint it red.
The University of Arizona's A-Mountain is not on campus grounds, but the Sun Devils will still find a way to paint it gold.