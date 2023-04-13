 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

United States assistant secretary visits Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The federal government wants Southern Arizona leaders to help them create more jobs, and better economic opportunities.

To make it happen, the Biden administration wants the community to put together a plan, so the government can fund it.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Castillo met with community leaders and business people.

She told News 4 Tucson, "At the economic development we like to we invest in people, places and possibilities."

About 100 people packed the room at the Pima Community College Downtown campus to hear about some new programs the federal government is rolling out

The Assistant Secretary Castillo talked about Tech Hubs.

"This program was authorized at ten-billion dollars we received appropriations at the level of 500-million. So it's a program that is looking at regional technology and innovation."

The second program, Recompete is a pilot program that is focusing on highly distressed areas where the unemployment is between the ages of 24-55.

"How do you reincorporate areas across the country that have in some ways left behind

Reconnecting them to labor markets but also investing in those communities.."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also attended the meeting. She said, Tucson is ahead of the game.

"We're leading on climate action and resiliency, we are leading with the University of Arizona as a research institution to be able to create the green tech jobs of the future.'"

Tags

Recommended for you