United States assistant secretary visits Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The federal government wants Southern Arizona leaders to help them create more jobs, and better economic opportunities.
To make it happen, the Biden administration wants the community to put together a plan, so the government can fund it.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Castillo met with community leaders and business people.
She told News 4 Tucson, "At the economic development we like to we invest in people, places and possibilities."
About 100 people packed the room at the Pima Community College Downtown campus to hear about some new programs the federal government is rolling out
The Assistant Secretary Castillo talked about Tech Hubs.
"This program was authorized at ten-billion dollars we received appropriations at the level of 500-million. So it's a program that is looking at regional technology and innovation."
The second program, Recompete is a pilot program that is focusing on highly distressed areas where the unemployment is between the ages of 24-55.
"How do you reincorporate areas across the country that have in some ways left behind
Reconnecting them to labor markets but also investing in those communities.."
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also attended the meeting. She said, Tucson is ahead of the game.
"We're leading on climate action and resiliency, we are leading with the University of Arizona as a research institution to be able to create the green tech jobs of the future.'"