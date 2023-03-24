UA students track asteroid on way back to earth

TUCSON (KVOA) — NASA's OSIRIS-REx is on its way back to earth with a special gift from out of this world.
The University of Arizona's OSIRIS-REx team is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the material taken from asteroid Bennu, collected from the rock's surface all the way back in 2020.
It's the first time NASA is transporting a sample from an extraterrestrial body back to earth since the Apollo moon landing.
It marks the first ever mission to return an asteroid sample to earth.
The sample capsule will parachute down to the earth's surface and land in Utah in September before being brought to the University of Arizona for studying.